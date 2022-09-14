Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Progress Software comprises about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,404,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Stock Down 4.3 %

Progress Software stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

