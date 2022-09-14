Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 2.9 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

