Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 4,981 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Ciena Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,403.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,914 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

