Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.15% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 213,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 45,542 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $41,968,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

