Autonio (NIOX) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $367,050.76 and $49,246.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

