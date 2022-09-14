Autonio (NIOX) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $367,050.76 and $49,246.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.
Buying and Selling Autonio
