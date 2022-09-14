Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $5.68 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.68 billion and $674.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $19.20 or 0.00094140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00069571 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021989 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001470 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00031592 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007594 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008853 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,674,883 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
