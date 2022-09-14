Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $5.68 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.68 billion and $674.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $19.20 or 0.00094140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00069571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00031592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,674,883 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

