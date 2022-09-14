Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,277. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 114,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 117,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

