Avient Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Avient has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE AVNT opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Avient has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 210,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avient by 266.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 172,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after buying an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.