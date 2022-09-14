B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.