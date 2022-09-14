Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BCPT stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.54. The stock has a market cap of £657.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.00. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50).

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.