Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $78.27. 170,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

