Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OZK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

