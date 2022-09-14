Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a growth of 222.6% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPF)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.