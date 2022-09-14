Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a growth of 222.6% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

