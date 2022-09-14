Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Baxter International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

