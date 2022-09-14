BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 2.1%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €44.55 ($45.46) and last traded at €44.25 ($45.15). Approximately 7,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.35 ($44.23).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.27 million and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €42.49 and a 200-day moving average of €43.45.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

