Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.91. 122,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

