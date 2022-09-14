Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.09. 34,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

