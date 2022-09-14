Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $762,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

PHYS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 49,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

