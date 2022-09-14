Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.05. 47,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.77. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

