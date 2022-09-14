Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 971,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,459. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.86.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.