Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 8,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

