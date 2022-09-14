Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKSGet Rating) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.01). Approximately 78,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 107,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.89).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of Beeks Trading in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Beeks Trading Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28. The stock has a market cap of £108.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,300.00.

About Beeks Trading

(Get Rating)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

Featured Articles

