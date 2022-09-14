Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.01). Approximately 78,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 107,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.89).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of Beeks Trading in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Beeks Trading alerts:

Beeks Trading Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28. The stock has a market cap of £108.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,300.00.

About Beeks Trading

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.