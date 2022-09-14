BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 5.8%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.45 and last traded at $153.49. Approximately 3,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

BeiGene Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $145,803.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,010 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $145,803.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 723 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $107,734.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $546,229. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

