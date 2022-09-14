Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.