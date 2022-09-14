Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance
NYSE BHE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Benchmark Electronics Company Profile
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
