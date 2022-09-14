Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.37

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 15237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,745,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

