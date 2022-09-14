Bickling Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 163,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 503.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 413,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,047,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $409.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

