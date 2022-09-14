Bickling Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 172,380 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Price Performance

ARKG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 351,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.