Bickling Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises 1.3% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

ALTL traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. 382,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

