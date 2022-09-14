Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Down 5.8 %

BILL stock opened at $162.34 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,290 shares of company stock worth $28,739,974 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.