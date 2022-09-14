Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.30). Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.24).

Billington Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £24.57 million and a PE ratio of 19,000.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 195.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Billington

In other news, insider Mark Smith sold 2,297 shares of Billington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £4,961.52 ($5,995.07).

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

