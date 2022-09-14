BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 392.6% from the August 15th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 24.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.78% of BIMI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

BIMI International Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BIMI International Medical has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.