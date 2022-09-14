Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Sold by Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd.

Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. cut its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,325 shares during the quarter. Bioceres Crop Solutions accounts for 0.8% of Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the period.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BIOX opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $583.21 million, a PE ratio of -354.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

