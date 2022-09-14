BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Trading Up 1.7%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.91 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82.91 ($1.00). Approximately 18,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($0.98).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.29. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,329.35.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

