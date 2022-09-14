Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) Trading 21.7% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Bitcoin Bam has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $15,449.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Bam has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Bam coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00402514 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00814817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016386 BTC.
Bitcoin Bam Coin Profile
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Bitcoin Bam Coin Trading
