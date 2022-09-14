Bitcoin Price Tops $20,337.72 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $389.47 billion and approximately $50.94 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $20,337.72 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00590632 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00258358 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00048804 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009790 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,150,137 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org/en.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
