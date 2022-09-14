Bitspawn 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,504.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $332,658.54 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 140.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.01188461 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00833957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021065 BTC.
Bitspawn Coin Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.
