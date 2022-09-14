Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Buys $406,750.00 in Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 598,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,572. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

