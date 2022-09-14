Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Down 68.2% in August

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BTT stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

