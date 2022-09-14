Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,225. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

