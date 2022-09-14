Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

