Blocknet Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 38% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $740.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00301975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00137472 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00050172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005348 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 9,013,100 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockasset is an athlete-verified NFT platform and ecosystem, connecting fans to their favourite athletes. Harnessing the power of exclusive athlete content, real-world NFT utility and community governance, Blockasset is creating a go-to platform for athletes and sports fans alike. BLOCK token holders will govern the ecosystem. BLOCK holders will be able to submit and vote on proposals for project improvements, as well as propose and vote on athlete content and NFT signings. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

