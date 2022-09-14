Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
