Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

