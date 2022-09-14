Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSRF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

