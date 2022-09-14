B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 535.30 ($6.47).

Shares of BME traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 348 ($4.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,383,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,062. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 828.57. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 336.50 ($4.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

