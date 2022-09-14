Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.80

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.80 and traded as low as C$49.35. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 92,816 shares changing hands.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

