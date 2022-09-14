Bonfida Price Hits $0.43 (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Bonfida has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a market cap of $19.16 million and $2.71 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 247.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.01715251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00834497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonfida is the full product suite that bridges the gap between Serum, Solana and the user. It's the flagship Serum GUI and bring first of its kind Solana data analytics to the field. Its API is used by some of the largest market makers in the space and has seen a growth of requests of 25% week over week.”

