Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,150.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2022 earnings at $45.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $90.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,920.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,906.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2,047.44.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

