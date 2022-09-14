BoringDAO (BORING) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.49 Million

BoringDAO (BORING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $302,785.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO launched on May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO deploys a series of decentralized bridges – or tunnels – designed to allow users to safely move their Bitcoin & other crypto assets between Ethereum & different blockchains to maximize the utilization rate of crypto assets in DeFi world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars.

