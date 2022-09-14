Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.54 million, a P/E ratio of 334.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

