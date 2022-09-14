bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.60

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Monday, June 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, bpost NV/SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

